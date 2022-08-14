Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala came close to scoring on his Roma debut and also set up Georginio Wijnaldum for an effort which was ruled offside

Jose Mourinho's new-look Roma began the Serie A season with a hard-fought but deserved win at Salernitana.

Bryan Cristante's first-half strike, which found the corner of the net via a slight deflection, earned Roma victory.

They could have won by more as debutant Paulo Dybala hit the post and Tammy Abraham's follow-up shot was blocked.

Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum also came off the bench to make their debuts, with the latter denied a goal on his Roma bow by the offside flag.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Matic signed a one-year deal in Rome in May, while Dybala arrived on a free transfer from Juventus in July and Wijnaldum joined last week on loan from Paris St-Germain.

Nicolo Zaniolo also went close on several occasions for the visitors against a Salernitana side who stayed up by a single point in only their third ever Serie A campaign last season.

Roma finished sixth in their first full season under Mourinho in 2021-22 but won the Europa Conference League and will play in the Europa League this term.