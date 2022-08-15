Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

James Garner has played seven games for United, making his first team debut in 2019

Manchester United are willing to let midfielder James Garner leave the club on a permanent basis.

Garner, 21, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 44 appearances as they were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The England Under-21 player has been an unused substitute for United's opening two Premier League games this season.

Last month, during pre-season in Australia he told BBC Sport he was desperate to play regular football.

Forest have frequently been linked with another attempt to get Garner back to the City Ground and manager Steve Cooper said on Sunday there would be more signings even though 15 new players have already arrived at the club this summer. Tottenham have also been linked with the midfielder.

United have spent all summer pursuing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, are in negotiations to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. and have signed Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Garner, who has played seven games for United, had a loan spell at Watford in the first half of 2020-21, followed by a first loan to Forest in January 2021, before a season-long loan last season.