Joseph Anang made 18 appearances for League Two side Stevenage during a loan spell last season

Derby County have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old's move to Derby came after West Ham recalled Anang from his loan deal with St Patrick's Athletic.

He helped the Saints reach the Europa Conference League third qualifying round during his spell at the League of Ireland Premier Division side.

He is the third goalkeeper, alongside Joe Wildsmith and Scott Loach, signed by the rebuilding Rams this summer.

Anang, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Hammers, spent time on loan at Stevenage in League Two last season before going on to join St Patrick's.

He made 30 appearances and kept 12 clean sheet during his time with the Saints.

Derby, whose takeover by David Clowes earlier in the summer ended the club's torrid 282 days in administration, are seventh in the League One table with two wins from three games.

