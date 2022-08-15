Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City assistant head coach Matt Gill (L) started his coaching career as assistant manager of Tranmere Rovers

Swansea City assistant head coach Matt Gill says they must show more energy and aggression in the final third to win over the home crowd.

The Swans face Millwall and Luton at the Swansea.com Stadium this week, having lost their only other home game 3-0 against Blackburn.

However Russell Martin's side bounced back to claim their first win of the season last weekend, away at Blackpool.

"I'm excited to have two home games, it's an important week," said Gill.

"It's vital for us that we provide real energy and aggression in the final third and attacking moments to have a positive impact at home and get the fans behind us.

"The Blackburn result was disappointing and we need to make sure we're ourselves at home and we show the aggressiveness we did on Saturday.

"It's always nice to get that first win out the way, it's nice to maybe put that to bed, and the lads can now look forward."

Head coach Martin said ahead of the Blackpool game that it was up to the players to "energise" unhappy fans after a poor start to the season.

And Olivier Ntcham did just that, coming off the bench to score Swansea's late winner at Bloomfield Road after Andy Fisher had denied Jerry Yates from the penalty spot earlier in the match.

"I'm really pleased for Olivier," said Gill.

"He's had a good pre-season behind him, and he's worked immensely hard in training.

"I'm really pleased he came off the bench to make an impact, that's what it takes in the Championship, you need everyone."

Gill confirmed Swansea will still be without Jamie Paterson for Tuesday's game against Millwall and said they will have to "wait and see" before making a judgement for the Luton game on Saturday.