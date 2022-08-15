Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Ryan Kent returns to Rangers' squad for the visit of PSV Eindhoven

Champions League play-off first leg: Rangers v PSV Eindhoven Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 16 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to reach "the biggest stage in European football" by overcoming PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off.

The two sides meet in Tuesday's first leg at Ibrox, with the return in Eindhoven next Wednesday.

PSV are managed by Van Bronckhorst's former international team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"I obviously coached before in the Champions League," said former Feyenoord coach Van Bronckhorst.

"It is a tournament you want to be involved in as a player, as a club, as a coach," he added. "It is one of the best tournaments in European club football.

"I came here and wanted to win club prizes and wanted to play at the highest level and that is the Champions League.

"The main thing for me is to qualify and bring the club back into the biggest stage of European football."

Team news

Ryan Kent and James Sands return to Rangers' squad, meaning their only absentees are long-term injured Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

Both Kent and Sands started last week's 3-0 qualifying win against Union Saint Gilloise, which sealed a 3-2 aggregate win, but missed Saturday's Scottish Premiership defeat of St Johnstone.

"The most important thing is how we start the game and how we want to play," said Van Bronckhorst.

"We have to be in very good condition and we have to be on top of our game."

PSV unbeaten so far this season

PSV opened their season with a 5-3 Dutch Super Cup win over league champions Ajax and have beaten Emmen and Go Ahead Eagles - 4-1 and 5-2 - so far in the Eredivisie.

Former PSV striker Van Nistelrooy's side beat Monaco 4-3 on aggregate in the Champions League third qualifying round, winning the second leg 3-2 in extra-time.

"We've seen a lot of games from them this season," said Van Bronckhorst. "There's a clear way of playing, they're comfortable on the ball, very strong in transition moments to attack.

"It's the last step into the group stages so it's normal you're going to face a very difficult opponent.

"I never thought that Ruud would be a coach. I never had the thought of being coach as well when I was playing. It just started after. It's a place where he's very familiar, PSV."