Millwall manager Gary Rowett is without a number of attacking players

Boss Gary Rowett has bemoaned Millwall's luck with injuries after another attacking player was sidelined.

The Lions rallied from 2-0 down inside half an hour to beat Coventry 3-2 on Saturday.

The win came at a cost, however, as Mason Bennett limped off, joining Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming in the treatment room.

"We have some exciting forward options which can give us that next level, when they are available," Rowett said.

"We lost Mason Bennett who overstretched for a cross and pulled his hamstring - that's another attacking player we have unavailable.

"I can accept losing players, but it just feels like every time we lose one it's in the same area and it's really killing our opportunities to change games.

"At the moment when we're missing Zian Flemming (knee), he's only 23 and he's got great quality, Bradshaw (groin) and now Bennett, we missed George Honeyman through suspension at Sheffield United. It would be nice for the season to settle down, in terms of what we can pick."

German forward Andreas Voglsammer was signed too late to play at The Den, however Rowett hopes the 30-year-old - who helped Union Berlin qualify for Europe last season - can feature at Swansea on Tuesday.

"Voges comes over having played 45 games for a team that finished fifth in the Bundesliga. It's a brilliant signing for us," Rowett added to BBC Radio London.

Former Derby man Bennett was set to undergo a scan on Monday and despite them returning to training this week, Friday's trip to Norwich City might come too soon for Bradshaw and Flemming.

George Saville's strike five minutes from time completed a gutsy comeback on Saturday and Rowett added: "I can't complain about our character and our ability to endure tough moments and keep going.

"I'd like us to show better attacking quality but I think that will come with the players we have got."