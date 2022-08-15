Doug Tharme has yet to make an appearance in the English Football League

Accrington Stanley have signed Blackpool defender Doug Tharme on loan.

The 22-year-old - who has yet to play a senior game for the Championship club - has agreed a season-long deal at the League One side.

Former Wrexham youngster Tharme joined Blackpool from Southport in February and spent the rest of last season back on loan at his former club.

He has also had experience at non-league side Curzon Ashton and Welsh Premier side Connah's Quay Nomads.

"I was interested in trying to take him on a permanent deal but Blackpool came up with the money we couldn't and it's a move to the Championship as well so I can understand that," said Accrington boss John Coleman to the club website.

"He is level-headed, he has got an unbelievable attitude, he is keen to do well and he is not taking anything for granted.

"He is a good defender and he is a handful in both boxes. He wants to compete and ticks all the boxes for what makes a good defender for Accrington and hopefully we will see the best of him this year," he added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.