From the section Football

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed over a heated handshake on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's coming together has sent Twitter into meltdown.

The Chelsea and Tottenham managers saw red at the end of a fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Whether or not you like to see it in the game, it has certainly inspired a lot of online content.

Here are some of the best tweets about that incident, as well as everything else going on in the world of football this weekend.

1. Handshakes at dawn

Sunday's London derby was packed with incident. Both Tottenham goals had question marks around fouls, and the managers clashed during the match when Conte got in Tuchel's face during some ebullient celebrations.

Following Harry Kane's 96th-minute equaliser, Tuchel and Conte came together once again over a dispute about handshake etiquette.

The altercation launched a thousand memes.

It's certainly a theory...

Both played down their dispute during post-match interviews. Tuchel said: "I thought when we shake hands you looked in each other's eyes. He had a different opinion. It was not necessary, but a lot of things were not necessary."

That didn't stop Conte giving it a bit more needle.

2. Man Utd stung by Bees

The other big story of the weekend was Erik ten Hag's Manchester United being humbled by Brentford on Saturday. Brentford scored four goals in 35 minutes, leaving United bottom of the table after two defeats from two games.

The post-mortem was ruthless.

3. Heat wave? What heat wave?

Scott Parker's Bournemouth got roasted 4-0 by Manchester City on Saturday, but even that scoreline, combined with temperatures of 30C, wasn't enough to get the 41-year-old hot under the collar.

4. Big stage props

One of the world's most successful bands played at Wembley over the weekend and it still isn't the biggest thing that's happened there in the past fortnight.

5. Forest are pulling up trees

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest got a win against West Ham in their first home game back in the top division. They've been going for it in the transfer market too, with Switzerland midfielder Remo Freulo becoming their 15th signing of the summer.

We enjoyed this video celebrating their return to the big time.

6. Jesus rises

Gabriel Jesus has made an impressive start to life at Arsenal. The 25-year-old Brazilian, who signed from Manchester City this summer, scored two goals and assisted two on his home debut in a 4-2 win over Leicester.

He could prove to be an important signing for manager Mikel Arteta.

7. Oldham are back

Oldham, who dropped out of the English Football League last season, recorded their first win in the National League on Saturday, holding on for a 3-2 victory against Dorking Wanderers.

Their fans have been through a lot in recent seasons, but that doesn't seem to have dampened support.