Jakub Stolarczyk has appeared in Leicester's first-team squad for Europa League and domestic matches

Leicester City keeper Jakub Stolarczyk has joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.

The highly-rated Poland youth international joined the Foxes aged 16 before rising through the ranks.

The 21-year-old was backup to Danny Ward and Daniel Iverson in City's opening Premier League match against Brentford.

The arrival of Alex Smithies on a free transfer has, however, pushed him down the pecking order at the King Power.

Having previously appeared in the first-team squad for Europa League and domestic matches, and played for the under-18s and under-23s, last season Stolarczyk made 13 appearances on loan with Dunfermline, where he played with Town's goalkeeping coach Owain Fôn Williams.

Subject to EFL and FA clearance being granted, Fleetwood manager Scott Brown - who played under Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers at Celtic - now has Stolarczyk, Jay Lynch and Alex Cairns in contention for the No 1 shirt at the Highbury Stadium.