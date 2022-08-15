Dan Ballard suffered his foot injury in the 81st minute of Sunderland's 2-2 draw with QPR in the Championship on Saturday

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines "for the foreseeable future" having suffered a fractured foot, the club have said.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during the closing stages of their 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday.

Ballard was making only his third appearance for the club after joining from Arsenal during the summer.

"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," Black Cats boss Alex Neil told the club's official website. external-link

"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.

"It is disappointing for Dan and it is disappointing for us, as he has been a great signing so far, albeit we have only played a few games, and showed real promise and potential."