Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Midfielder Jack Evans is a former Wales U21 international

Merthyr Town have re-signed former Swansea City and Newport County midfielder Jack Evans.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at home-town club Swansea and represented Wales Under-21s but in 2018 was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Evans spent the next year undergoing treatment but recovered to make his senior Swans bow in the EFL Cup.

Loans to Mansfield Town and Cypriot side Pafos followed, before permanent moves to Newport and then Penybont.

Evans joined Merthyr last March for the conclusion of last season and has now returned to the Martyrs on a new deal.

He is expected to be available for Tuesday night's Southern League Premier South game against Tiverton Town at the MetCoaches Stadium.