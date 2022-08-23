Close menu
EFL Cup
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0BurnleyBurnley0

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 15Pyke
  • 3Leahy
  • 19Caton
  • 6Moore
  • 26Shipley
  • 18Bloxham
  • 9Bowman

Substitutes

  • 11Udoh
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 20Bayliss
  • 23Nurse
  • 27Craig
  • 29Da Costa
  • 30Barlow
  • 31Bevan

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Lowton
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 3Taylor
  • 22da Silva
  • 24Cullen
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 27Churlinov

Substitutes

  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 8Brownhill
  • 21McNally
  • 23Tella
  • 25Norris
  • 32Phillips
  • 39Dodgson
  • 44Costelloe
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

