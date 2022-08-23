Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0BurnleyBurnley0
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 4-3-3
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).
Hand ball by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
Which big moves look to be gaining momentum before the window ends?
Kids ask Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt some awkward questions
Exclusive and intimate access to Eddie Hall in the lead-up to the heaviest boxing match in history