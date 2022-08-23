Close menu
EFL Cup
BradfordBradford City19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 23Harratt
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 7Angol
  • 13Doyle
  • 14Foulds
  • 16East
  • 17Hendrie
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 21Young

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 39Annesley
  • 36Wharton
  • 7Edun
  • 30Garrett
  • 6Morton
  • 18Markanday
  • 23Dack
  • 10Dolan
  • 29Vale

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 8Szmodics
  • 9Gallagher
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Brereton
  • 33Phillips
  • 37Harlock
  • 40Batty
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

