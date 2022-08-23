Stockport County v Leicester City

StockportStockport County19:45LeicesterLeicester City
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Jaros
- 16Brown
- 31Lewis
- 5Palmer
- 3Kitching
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 8Camps
- 21Hippolyte
- 11Crankshaw
- 17Rydel
- 29Jennings
Substitutes
- 1Hinchliffe
- 6Horsfall
- 9Madden
- 10Sarcevic
- 15Johnson
- 18Croasdale
- 19Wootton
- 20Newby
- 22Quigley
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 11Albrighton
- 23Vestergaard
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 24Mendy
- 26Praet
- 14Iheanacho
- 8Tielemans
- 7Barnes
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 2Justin
- 10Maddison
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 25Ndidi
- 27Castagne
- 34Brunt
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match report to follow.