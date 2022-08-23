Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Attempt missed. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Crocombe
- 32CropperSubstituted forPearsonat 62'minutes
- 6Waterfall
- 2Efete
- 22Amos
- 4Green
- 17Morris
- 27KiernanSubstituted forWearneat 45'minutes
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 23PeppleSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 5Pearson
- 7Maguire-Drew
- 13Battersby
- 14Wearne
- 20Orsi
- 29Taylor
- 30Khouri
- 34Braithwaite
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Hennessey
- 2Biancone
- 21KouyatéSubstituted forHammondat 69'minutes
- 6Mbe Soh
- 17Mighten
- 22Yates
- 23Freuler
- 50Donnelly
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 16SurridgeBooked at 70mins
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 9Awoniyi
- 12Smith
- 36Taylor
- 41Hammond
- 45Fewster
- 46Abbott
- 55Gibson-Hammond
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bryn Morris with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Giulian Biancone.
Booking
Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Hammond replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bryn Morris with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Giulian Biancone.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavan Holohan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Shaun Pearson replaces Jordan Cropper because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Yates.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bryn Morris.
Attempt missed. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryn Morris with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giulian Biancone (Nottingham Forest).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Cropper.