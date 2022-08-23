Close menu
EFL Cup
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers19:45PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Molineux Stadium, England

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 27Nunes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan

Substitutes

  • 7Neto
  • 8Neves
  • 10Podence
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 24Gomes
  • 39Cundle
  • 55Smith
  • 64Bueno

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 25Cornell
  • 14Storey
  • 5Bauer
  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Whiteman
  • 22Olosunde
  • 20Woodburn
  • 10Johnson
  • 13McCann
  • 19Riis
  • 9Evans

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Lindsay
  • 8Browne
  • 15Parrott
  • 30Amaral
  • 31Slater
  • 32Leigh
  • 39O'Neill
  • 44Potts
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

