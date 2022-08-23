Close menu
EFL Cup
CambridgeCambridge United19:45SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Southampton

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Mannion
  • 2Williams
  • 6Jones
  • 16Rossi
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 22Simper
  • 4Digby
  • 14Lankester
  • 10Smith
  • 17Janneh
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 1Mitov
  • 8O'Neil
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman
  • 35McConnell

Southampton

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 43Valery
  • 35Bednarek
  • 4Lyanco
  • 61Payne
  • 27Diallo
  • 6Romeu
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 7Aribo
  • 13Caballero
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 22Salisu
  • 38Simeu
  • 45Lavia
  • 53Ballard
  • 66Edwards
Referee:
David Rock

