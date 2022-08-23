Close menu
EFL Cup
ColchesterColchester United19:45BrentfordBrentford
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13O'Hara
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Eastman
  • 30Kazeem
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 17Ashley
  • 19Newby
  • 14Chilvers
  • 8Skuse
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 3Clampin
  • 4Chambers
  • 7Hannant
  • 11Sears
  • 20Owens
  • 27Coxe
  • 34Tovide
  • 45Nouble

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Strakosha
  • 30Roerslev
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 33Stevens
  • 27Janelt
  • 15Onyeka
  • 26Baptiste
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 24Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 2Hickey
  • 8Jensen
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 17Toney
  • 18Jansson
  • 35Trevitt
  • 41Cox
Referee:
James Linington

Top Stories