Close menu
EFL Cup
GillinghamGillingham19:45ExeterExeter City
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Turner
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 2Alexander
  • 10Lee
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 19Walker
  • 24Kashket

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 9Mandron
  • 11Reeves
  • 17Law
  • 21Adelakun
  • 22Green
  • 31Carter

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 40Brown
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Stubbs
  • 27Grounds
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 14Dieng
  • 2Caprice
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 21Coley

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 5Hartridge
  • 8Collins
  • 10Nombe
  • 15Chauke
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Cox
  • 39Diabate
  • 41Borges
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport