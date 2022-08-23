Close menu
EFL Cup
StevenageStevenage19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Wildin
  • 18Bostwick
  • 6Sweeney
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Earley
  • 10Campbell
  • 8Taylor
  • 4Reeves
  • 19Reid
  • 24Amoo

Substitutes

  • 3Clark
  • 9Norris
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 14Smith
  • 15Vancooten
  • 16Read

Peterborough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Blackmore
  • 5Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 36O'Connell
  • 19Ajiboye
  • 8Taylor
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 17Jones
  • 11Poku
  • 27Taylor

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 7Fuchs
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 12Thompson
  • 14Marriott
  • 16Burrows
  • 23Ward
  • 24Thompson
  • 40Lakin
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport