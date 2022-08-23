Walsall v Charlton Athletic

First Half ends, Walsall 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Evans
- 30Bennett
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 21Allen
- 17Earing
- 25Maher
- 23Hutchinson
- 10Knowles
- 27Abraham
- 11WilliamsBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2White
- 8Kinsella
- 14Comley
- 15James-Taylor
- 20Clarke
- 26Clarke
- 31Przybek
- 39Johnson
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Wollacott
- 36Chin
- 5Lavelle
- 6O'Connell
- 34Ness
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 10Morgan
- 32Henry
- 19Payne
- 33Leaburn
- 7Jaiyesimi
Substitutes
- 4Dobson
- 9Stockley
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 21Fraser
- 24Inniss
- 28Clare
- 37Williams
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Andy Williams (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Booking
Hand ball by Andy Williams (Walsall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Donervon Daniels (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Earing.
Post update
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ronan Maher (Walsall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ronan Maher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Richard Chin.
Post update
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Miles Leaburn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donervon Daniels.
Post update
Foul by Richard Chin (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a cross.
