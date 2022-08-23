Close menu
EFL Cup
WalsallWalsall0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Evans
  • 30Bennett
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 21Allen
  • 17Earing
  • 25Maher
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 10Knowles
  • 27Abraham
  • 11WilliamsBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2White
  • 8Kinsella
  • 14Comley
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 20Clarke
  • 26Clarke
  • 31Przybek
  • 39Johnson

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Wollacott
  • 36Chin
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6O'Connell
  • 34Ness
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 10Morgan
  • 32Henry
  • 19Payne
  • 33Leaburn
  • 7Jaiyesimi

Substitutes

  • 4Dobson
  • 9Stockley
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Kirk
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 21Fraser
  • 24Inniss
  • 28Clare
  • 37Williams
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Walsall 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

  2. Booking

    Andy Williams (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Andy Williams (Walsall).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Payne with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Donervon Daniels (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Earing.

  10. Post update

    Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ronan Maher (Walsall).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ronan Maher.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Richard Chin.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Jack Earing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Miles Leaburn.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donervon Daniels.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Richard Chin (Charlton Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a cross.

Match report to follow.

