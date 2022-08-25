It was a weekend of shocks that left Chris Sutton scratching his head, so will BBC Sport's predictions expert bounce back as the fledgling Premier League season continues to take shape?

Sutton, along with three quarters of you, backed Liverpool to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last week, only for Erik ten Hag's side to get their first win of the season.

"I was so sure about that, I actually thought I had gone easy on them," said Sutton. "United were really excellent. Their issue is can they back it up?

"It has been a strange start to the season, some teams have been so inconsistent."

Sutton is making predictions for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Ross MacDonald, bassist with indie-rock band The 1975.

"It's an intense time to be doing predictions - it's the most unpredictable Premier League for a long while," said Ross.

"But I saw Chris was beaten last week so hopefully we can do the same this week!"

The 1975 headline the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend. Their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is out in October

Ross is a Macclesfield FC fan and has been watching his local club since his dad got him a season ticket when he was aged about 11.

He says he is enjoying seeing the club - which was formed in 2020 after Macclesfield Town was wound-up - "doing some jobs" on the Northern Premier League West after starting the season with two wins from two.

"It's been amazing to see the club thriving again," he says.

"Obviously we were distraught when it went under and there wasn't necessarily an obvious way back when it first happened. It was like losing a family member.

"But the guys who have taken over have done amazing things and made it feel like a community club, retaining the character and personality of the town.

"There are a lot of big clubs in the north-west of England - including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton - and smaller clubs can go under the radar, especially if they have bad owners.

"Thankfully we didn't disappear forever and it seems like we have a decent plan in place to solidify our history and have a bright future."

Ross is a keen footballer himself and is even managing to squeeze in a game on Saturday - between The 1975's festival headline gigs at Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday.

"I'm playing with Jack Saunders [BBC Radio 1 DJ], George (The 1975 drummer), Josh from You Me At Six and a couple of the boys from Circa Waves. We've got a proper indie football team going," he says.

"It is nine-a-side and there is normally a few of us from bands. We're keeping it music!"

But will his predictions hit the right note?

Premier League predictions - week 4 Result Sutton Ross SATURDAY Southampton v Man Utd x-x 1-2 1-2 Brentford v Everton x-x 1-0 2-0 Brighton v Leeds x-x 1-1 2-2 Chelsea v Leicester x-x 2-1 3-1 Liverpool v Bournemouth x-x 3-0 4-0 Man City v Crystal Palace x-x 3-1 3-1 Arsenal v Fulham x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY Aston Villa v West Ham x-x 1-1 1-1 Wolves v Newcastle x-x 1-2 1-2 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham x-x 0-5 1-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Southampton v Man Utd (12:30 BST)

I watched Southampton against Leicester last weekend. In the first half they had to weather a bit of pressure and then went behind to a James Maddison free-kick, but they responded brilliantly.

They ended up deservedly winning the game after Che Adams came off the bench and scored twice, and this won't be an easy one for Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag.

I didn't see United turning up against Liverpool, I don't think anybody did, but I think they can back up their victory and edge this one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ross: I think Manchester United will be feeling good after beating Liverpool and if Raphael Varane is fit, I think that will help them beat Southampton.

Ross's prediction: 1-2

Brentford v Everton

Everton have been slightly unfortunate, they had a lot of opportunities against Nottingham Forest before the visitors took the lead at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side just lack that finishing touch, although Demarai Gray had a strong performance and scored against Forest

Brentford, I watched them in their 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, but with home advantage I think they will edge this one 1-0.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Ross: I think Everton are, frankly, rubbish at the moment and I'm not sure how long Frank Lampard will last in a job. Brentford look really strong, especially at home.

Ross's prediction: 2-0

Brighton v Leeds

Leeds have really surprised me, in a good way. Their fans are quick in letting me know I haven't predicted a win for them, yet!

Their new signings have bedded in - Brenden Aaronson is getting a lot of attention, while midfielders Marc Roca and Tyler Adams have shown they are decent pieces of business as well.

These sides drew both fixtures last season and Brighton do not concede many, but I fancy them to score. However, I also think Leeds will score as well, so we will go for 1-1.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ross: Brighton are in brilliant form - I think everyone sleeps on them a little bit. Leeds have a similar feeling as they did under Bielsa when you're never sure which team will turn up. Both are scoring goals and I can't pick a winner.

Ross's prediction: 2-2

Chelsea v Leicester

Chelsea have their interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, which does not seem like a deal that will get over the line by Saturday. Chelsea have made a heavy play for him, but it will be interesting to see whether he will start for the Foxes and whether his head is in the right place or not.

I fancy Chelsea to respond from their 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. I didn't see that performance coming, they were way off it. Leeds played with far greater intensity and hunger and you don't often say that about Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had problems with goal scoring and a number nine, but I think they will win this one.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ross: Chelsea didn't play well at the weekend, but Leicester are dreadful. I think Rodgers could be the first manager to go this season, they weren't that good at the end of last season either. I think Chelsea will step up after the weekend defeat by Leeds.

Ross's prediction: 3-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth

There is a long way to go in the Premier League season, but this is must-win for Liverpool in terms of they need to get their season going and kick-start it. It is win in any which way you can. It is that desperate for them, in some respects.

They lack creativity in the middle of the park and that has been a big problem. Darwin Nunez's sending off after the headbutt has set them back, they have lacked that physical presence and they certainly missed him against Manchester United, I think he would have made a difference.

Roberto Firmino has been a good player for them over the years, but they are missing something, they are missing their spark, they need to get it back and we are all thinking what a great opportunity at home to Bournemouth.

I watched Bournemouth get walloped by Manchester City the other week, but they were stubborn in the way they defended and really committed. Liverpool will want an early goal and I suspect they will win this one 3-0.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Ross: Liverpool will be stinging from losing on Monday and I think Bournemouth will go down. They should have enough to beat Bournemouth, especially at Anfield, and I can't see them going four games without winning.

Ross's prediction: 4-0

Man City v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester City twice at the Etihad Stadium in recent years, so they know how to win there, and there is the link with their manager Patrick Vieira, who used to play and coach at the club.

Palace are one of the most dangerous counter-attacking teams in the league, but you still cannot see past Manchester City.

It was really interesting the way Newcastle were brave and got at City and hurt them, but I expect City with home advantage to win this one, although I think Palace will score.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Ross: Palace have looked good but it's City isn't it? The match against Newcastle was incredible but there was that point in the second half where City just decided they would score two. I can't see past them, especially at home.

Ross's prediction: 3-1

Arsenal v Fulham (17:30 BST)

Arsenal fans are believing again. Gabriel Jesus has started the season well and I cannot see past an Arsenal win.

Fulham had a really important win against Brentford, which their players deserved. At the start of the season they were a bit of an unknown quantity, everybody viewed Fulham as a yo-yo club but they have made a statement with their performances.

That 90th-minute header from Aleksandar Mitrovic to get them over the line last weekend was important, but they will have a real tough test against Arsenal.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Ross: I wanted to give Fulham a goal, mainly because I love Aleksander Mitrovic. He's well up for it at the moment and he's an absolute menace. But Arsenal are buzzing, top of the league, not dropped a point, and I think it will be a comfortable home win.

Ross's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Aston Villa v West Ham (14:00)

These sides have both had indifferent starts to the season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard hung his hat on Philippe Coutinho and left him out last week to start with Emiliano Buendia instead, but things did not happen for them in their defeat at Crystal Palace.

Villa had a disappointing opening display against Bournemouth, too. I know they beat Everton, but things are not quite clicking and it is a big game for them with home advantage.

West Ham have not got going either, although I think they will. They have lost the first three matches in the Premier League and David Moyes will maybe be feeling a bit hard done by.

His side performed strongly at Forest, ended up hitting the bar and the post and certain things went against them, but they did not do enough against Brighton, their bogey team. West Ham also have big centre half problems, and I think this will be a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ross: I've gone for a draw because I think they're both rubbish. West Ham haven't scored yet but Villa's defence has been non-existent. Neither seem confident and I can't see either of them nicking a winner.

Ross's prediction: 1-1

Wolves v Newcastle (14:00)

Wolves just don't score. They create numerous opportunities and have some talented players, I don't know how long we have said this about them but it is just that finishing touch.

Because of that, I think they might come a cropper against Newcastle, who were absolutely brilliant against Manchester City in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park last weekend.

The way they played, the way they got bodies forward and the way they attacked with real confidence, I am going to go for Newcastle.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ross: I picked a Newcastle 2-1 win but then asked Matty [Healy, The 1975 singer] anyway because he is a big Newcastle fan. Without prompting, he said: '2-1 to Newcastle, but Wolves will score first and Newcastle will come back from behind'. That's the only prediction which has been corroborated!

Ross's prediction: 1-2

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (16:30)

I like the way Forest have started. They have spent a lot of money and you can look at that in different ways, if you are Forest supporter you are thinking the owner is showing great intent.

They have a good manager in Steve Cooper but this type of team might play right into Spurs' hands.

I've not been disappointed in Spurs, but I think they got away with it at Chelsea and beat Wolves narrowly last week thanks to Harry Kane's goal. They haven't been flowing - Son Heung-min is in my fantasy team and needs to get into gear.

But Forest at home will try and take the game to Spurs and that might suit Antonio Conte's side.

Sutton's prediction: 0-5

Ross: Tottenham look like they can score for fun and even though they only beat Wolves 1-0, I think they look very strong going forward. They have depth in the squad and Conte is a genius. I don't think Forest are up to much and can't see them getting close to Spurs.

Ross's prediction: 1-4

Chris Sutton and Ross MacDonald were speaking to BBC Sport's Alex Bysouth and Jonathan Jurejko.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got two correct results from 10 matches, but no exact scores, giving him a total of 20 points.

He was beaten by GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, who got four correct results with one exact scores, giving him a total of 70 points.

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2022-23 Ali Bruce-Ball 110 Serge Pizzorno 70 GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew 70 Chris Sutton 45!? (average after three weeks)

Total scores after week 3 Guests 250 Chris Sutton 130

How did you get on?

A massive 75% of you thought Liverpool would beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, with only 12% backing a home win. A weekend of surprises also saw just 11% vote for Leeds to overcome Chelsea at Elland Road, while 9% of you had faith in Southampton to get a win at Leicester.

At the other end of the scale, Chris, GK and 83% of you predicted wins for both Tottenham and Arsenal - Spurs beat Wolves and the Gunners defeated Bournemouth - the most popular predictions that actually happened.

You vs Chris & the guests - Week Three Position Correct results Chris Sutton 2/10 You* 4/10 GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 3 Chris Sutton 13/30 You* 16/30 Guests 13/30