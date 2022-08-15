Close menu

Sergio Gomez: Manchester City confirm signing of Anderlecht and Spain Under-21s defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Sergio Gomez poses at the Etihad Stadium
Gomez has an impressive record at underage level for Spain

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Spain's Under-21s defender Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old moves to the Etihad Stadium on a four-year deal for a fee of 13m euros (£11m) plus add-ons.

Gomez came through the Barcelona academy before playing under former City captain Vincent Kompany at the Belgian club.

"To be part of this club is a dream come true and something any young player would aspire to," said Gomez.

"I'm very happy that Manchester City is giving me the opportunity and I'm going to try to give my best on the pitch. Hopefully, we can achieve great things together."

Gomez has paid tribute to the influence of Kompany on his career so far.

"It was a pride working with him from the first day," he added.

"I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I'm very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.

"I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career."

Gomez will wear the number 21 shirt - the same number as fellow Spaniard David Silva, who won four Premier League titles and 10 other trophies during his time with City.

"Since we were kids, my brother really liked Manchester City. He passed me the like for Manchester City," said Gomez.

"When he went on a school trip to London, I asked him to buy me the Manchester City shirt with the name and number of David Silva.

"At that time, I was wearing the number 21 too. He was one of my favourite players in that position because when I was a kid I used to play in Silva's position.

"That's the story of the shirt and I have kept it well since."

City had been looking at left-sided options after losing out to Chelsea for the signing of Brighton's Marc Cucurella following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian's departure has left Joao Cancelo as the only senior specialist in the position, with youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand another option. Manager Pep Guardiola has previously indicated that Gomez would not be sent out on loan.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Sergio's development in recent seasons has been very impressive - he is an accomplished defender with great potential.

"We're sure that he will bring additional quality to our squad both in defence and going forward and that he will only continue to develop and improve playing under Pep and his coaches."

  • Comment posted by mnbvcxz, today at 11:24

    I know City have spent a lot (as a fan I still can't justify the Grealish money) but most of the recruitment are great deals. Gundogan for 20m, Jesus for 27m, Zinchenko was 1m, Haaland for 50m, not being fleeced for the Brighton LB and going for this guy for 11m. Utd should take notes.

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 11:30

      Paul replied:
      We;ve walked away from Maguire, Fred, Cucarella, Sanchez all because the fee was too high, yes we have money but we never get fleeced...well not since the days of Jo, Robinho and Santa Cruz

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 11:11

    As a United fan this is the kind of under-the-radar transfer strategy we can only dream of.

    • Reply posted by Rumidge, today at 11:55

      Rumidge replied:
      Certainly not going to praise United's transfer policy but they have just signed a young promising left back in Malacia for the same kind of fee.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 11:15

    Building an amazing squad, fair play to Man City.
    Leeds fan here saying i never thought they would be eclipsing Man utd.
    We will be too at this rate.

    • Reply posted by KINKLADZE, today at 11:19

      KINKLADZE replied:
      Hey pal , everyone is eclipsing Trafford Utd , including Leeds happy days 👍

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 11:29

    The thing about football, like so many other industries is that good governance, underpinned by money, leads to success. You can take issue with the source of the money of course, but nowadays City balance the books pretty effectively. Meanwhile United may have always generated their own cash, but the suggestion they're uncompetitive with City because of money rather than governance is delusional.

    • Reply posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 11:37

      MilnersCrackPipe replied:
      the sports washing is working i see

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 11:31

    60m for Marc Cucurella v 11m for Gomez.

    Good business by City if Gomez turns out half decent as Cucurella.

    35-40m was tops for Cucurella's worth. City won't give into extorion. They have made it clear. Just don't assume its City so they will pay over the odds. Keep it real.

    • Reply posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 11:37

      MilnersCrackPipe replied:
      Gomez is completely un proven and will likely sit on the bench for most of his time here

  • Comment posted by davidinfrance, today at 11:14

    This must be galling for BBC editors to write about Man C but this is bigger news than Ronaldo’s future which they cover every day.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:17

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      They could write a story about Doris the Utd tealady's packed lunch, and it would still be a bigger story than whatever's going on at the tiny, microscopic, UAE nation state backed club of Manchester City

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 11:12

    Yes young Sergio, welcome to our club & look forward to seeing you develop & be part of this outstanding team!

    • Reply posted by Jimmyc, today at 11:38

      Jimmyc replied:
      That toadstool 🍄 comfy..

  • Comment posted by mark_ozzy, today at 11:17

    City have done excellent business this summer to be fair.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:10

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      You've signed the Spanish Alexander Buttner.

      Enjoy.

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 11:07

    It’s hardly in the same league as being linked with Jamie Vardy though is it?

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 11:10

    A good thing and young enough forPep to mould

  • Comment posted by Holly Bibble, today at 11:08

    I hope that city win the title by 40 points this year and then everyone can see this league for what it is.
    There's no such thing as a level playing field anymore and personally, I couldn't give a flying truck.

    • Reply posted by owl-ARM, today at 11:16

      owl-ARM replied:
      Not a level level playing field 'anymore'? When exactly are you making reference to?

  • Comment posted by melville_head, today at 11:05

    Awesome young signing

    • Reply posted by OldRedDave, today at 11:18

      OldRedDave replied:
      And you would know because you’ve followed his career so closely this far ! Do me a favour !!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 11:23

    as long as varpool dont win anything
    i dont care

    • Reply posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 12:25

      JimmyTheBrain replied:
      That's no way to talk about Blackpool. What did they do to upset you?

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 11:13

    Man City's 2nd team would probably finish 2nd. They can even sell quality players and still have 2 quality teams. It's absolutely ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 11:15

      Elvis replied:
      It's nice

  • Comment posted by Latic, today at 11:10

    Just need Morticia, Pugsley and Wednesday now for a new back four...

    • Reply posted by djk69, today at 11:52

      djk69 replied:
      I think Lurch would be a better central defender

  • Comment posted by TheHitMan, today at 11:44

    As a United fan you have to commend City on their transfer business. Not just the players they get in and what they get for players leaving, but the fact I saw they were interested in this guy about 4 days ago and here he is today with the City shirt in his hands. The complete opposite way to how we handle transfers. It's mind boggling really how we conduct ourselves in the market - shambles

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 11:49

      Jim replied:
      Not really. Getting rid of Jesus and Zinchenko was pretty daft.

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 11:11

    Keep paying your daft subscription fees to sky, bt, etc and nothing will change. Money talks.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 11:34

    Every transfer seems so smooth at Man City. At Man Utd however...

  • Comment posted by ebensdad, today at 11:09

    Let's just save time and give City the title now

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 11:18

      lee roy replied:
      What and miss all the fun of watching united get battered every weekend?

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 11:08

    Man City strengthening their squad - it's getting about as interesting as Scotland now.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 11:24

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Hardly an upgrade on Zinchenko as a back up left back? If anything you might just credit that they've paid a fraction of what Chelsea did for Cucurella. There are some transfers you can legit get upset about, but if you're furious about this one...

