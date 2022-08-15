Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will hope to finish their Nations League campaign with a win at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium

The Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens has been selected to host the Nations League game between Greece and Northern Ireland next month.

The venue, which is home to Greece Super League 2 side Apollon Smyrnis, has a 14,200 capacity.

The encounter on 27 September will be Northern Ireland's final game in their Nations League C2 campaign.

Ian Baraclough's team will be out to avenge the 1-0 home defeat at the hands of group leaders Greece in June.

Greece captain Tasos Bakasetas scored the only goal of a scrappy Windsor Park game late in the first half.

Northern Ireland have gone 14 matches without a win in the Nations League and sit third in the group with just two points from four fixtures.

They need a good finish to avoid relegation to the fourth tier with a Belfast meeting against Kosovo on 24 September coming before the trip to Athens three days later.