Richie Wellens' Orient side have won their opening three games in League Two

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens invited a supporter to training to clear the air after a disagreement on social media.

The O's boss was targeted on Twitter after saying he was unhappy with fans singing "we've had a shot" in the low-key win over Crawley on 6 August.

"He tagged me moaning that I'd been disrespectful to our supporters," said Wellens.

The fan attended training before Saturday's win over Mansfield.

The victory sent Orient to the top of League Two and they are the only side in the division to win their three opening games.

Wellens said he invited the fan to the training ground to educate him on how players feel and the importance of contributing to a good atmosphere around the club.

"He came into the training ground and had 15 minutes. He said he'd buy me a coffee but he didn't bring one. Maybe next time," he told BBC Radio London.

"I'm trying to educate him in how the players feel and we're trying to create an environment here where everyone at the club contributes to the club going forward.

"We're hopefully going to win a lot of games this season, but there will be times when we need to dig in and we'll need the supporters.

"If you create good energy and a good atmosphere like we had on Saturday it's perfect - a tough game, good opposition, we had to dig in but our supporters got us over the line," added Wellens.

The O's manager said that although he was unimpressed with the song, he knew it was "tongue-in-cheek".

The 42-year-old took over the reins at Brisbane Road in March and guided Orient away from the relegation zone last season with 23 points from their final 13 games.