From the section Stoke

Tariqe Fosu helped Brentford win promotion from the Championship

Stoke City have signed Tariqe Fosu on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 26-year-old Ghana international, who can play in midfield or as a wing-back, is Stoke's eighth signing of the summer.

He was bought by Brentford from Oxford United in January 2020 and has been hampered by injuries since his move to west London.

Fosu has made 21 league starts for the Bees, but just one since they were promoted to the top flight in 2021.

Stoke have also brought in Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke, Liam McCarron, Gavin Kilkenny, Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone this summer.

