Glasgow City face a potential reunion with Servette, their qualifying conquerors last season, in Sunday's final

Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Glasgow City v Roma Venue: Petershill Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 18 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow City are inspired by their "really strong history" in the Women's Champions League as they bid to shock debutants Roma in the first qualifying round, says head coach Eileen Gleeson.

City, whose 14-year Scottish title reign was ended by Rangers last season, have twice reached the quarter-finals in the past seven years.

Roma, formed in 2018, make a European debut on Thursday after finishing Serie A runners-up to Juventus.

"We're super excited," said Gleeson.

"This is where you want to be, testing yourself against the best in Europe.

"We are in many people's minds the underdogs but that doesn't faze us. You have to surpass your own perceived boundaries.

"Glasgow City have a really strong history in the Women's Champions League so that's what we have to draw on and take enthusiasm from."

Gleeson's side are the hosts of their four-team mini tournament in qualifying round one, with Servette and Paris FC also playing on Thursday for a place in Sunday's final.

The winners of that match progress to a two-legged tie in round two where a group-stage place is at stake.

City goalkeeper Lee Gibson says facing Roma at home is a "massive" factor, adding: "Petershill is our wee fortress. I don't think many teams like coming here."

What do we know about Roma?

The club was established in summer 2018 after AS Roma took over the licence of RES Roma.

A first honour was secured in 2021 when Roma beat Juventus on penalties to lift the Coppa Italia, with the Turin side gaining revenge with a 2-1 win in last season's final.

Having finished fourth (twice) and fifth, Roma achieved their best Serie A placing last term by coming second, five points behind Juve.

Alessandro Spugna's squad includes four members of Italy's squad from the Women's Euros this summer and the club's nine new signings include Austria defender Carina Wenninger, who joined from Bayern Munich, and Japan defender Moeka Minami.

While the Italians have yet to begin their domestic season, Glasgow City have opened the SWPL1 with wins over Spartans and Motherwell.