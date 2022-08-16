Nations League: Scotland's away tie with Ukraine to be held in Poland
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
Scotland's final Nations League game away to Ukraine on 27 September will be played in Krakow, Poland.
The tie - moved because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine - takes place at the 15,000-capacity Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium.
It finishes a closing triple-header for Steve Clarke's men, who host Ukraine at Hampden on 21 September and the Republic of Ireland three days later.
Ukraine ended Scotland's 2022 World Cup hopes with play-off victory in June.
Clarke's side sit second, a point behind the Ukrainians, in Nations League Group B4.
The Scots beat Armenia home and away either side of a 3-0 loss to Ireland in Dublin.
Ukraine's two home matches so far - victory over Armenia and a 1-1 draw with Ireland - were held in Lodz, Poland.