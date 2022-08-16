Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Udogie made 37 appearances in all competitions for Udinese last season

Tottenham have completed the £15m signing of defender Destiny Udogie from Serie A club Udinese.

Udogie, 19, has agreed a five-year contract, while the fee could rise by a further £3m with add-ons.

The Italy Under-21 international only joined Udinese permanently this summer, and will be loaned back to them for the rest of the campaign.

A left-back, he scored five goals and made four assists in 35 league appearances for Udinese last season.

Udinese signed Udogie on a season's loan from Hellas Verona in July 2021, and were obliged to buy him this summer as part of that deal - by which time his performances had attracted interest from other clubs.

Udogie is Tottenham's seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.