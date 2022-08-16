Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Pervis Estupinan has played for Villarreal in the Champions League

Brighton have signed defender Pervis Estupinan from Spanish club Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

The Ecuador left-back, 24, has signed a five-year contract.

Estupinan, who had four years at Watford without playing a senior game for them, helped Villarreal on their run to win the Europa League in 2021.

"We're excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we've been looking to add depth," manager Graham Potter said.

"We will help him to settle here in England, but we're looking forward to working with him and seeing him in action in the Premier League."

After joining Watford in 2016 from Ecuadorian club LDU Quito, Estupinan had a series of loan spells in Spain, with Granada, Almeria, Real Mallorca and Osasuna, before joining Villarreal in 2020. He was an unused substitute when they beat Manchester United on penalties in the following year's Europa League final.