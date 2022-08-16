Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Armando Obispo's towering header earned PSV a draw in the play-off first leg at Ibrox

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is confident his Rangers side can finish the job against PSV Eindhoven to reach the Champions League groups - but warned their set-piece defending must improve.

Both PSV goals came from corners in the 2-2 first-leg draw at Ibrox.

Antonio Colak equalised for the hosts, who then led via Tom Lawrence's fumbled free-kick, and the tie will be decided in Eindhoven next Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the performance - we gave everything," said Van Bronckhorst.

"At moments we played really well against a quality side. The differences in 90 minutes weren't that big.

"I'm a very positive person and of course we are able to go through. We have showed in the past we can get a result away from home.

"It's still even. We have to go out there and play for everything."

Ibrahim Sangare fired the opener from a loose ball in the box following a corner, and Armando Obispo claimed PSV's deserved equaliser with a towering header 12 minutes from time.

"The first one, we had the first contact and the header hit the back of a player, so was unlucky," said Van Bronckhorst.

"The second one, we have to defend stronger and do everything to have the first contact. We need to improve it because next week they will again be dangerous at set-pieces."

The Rangers boss admitted his side, Europa League runners-up last season but bidding to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, were beset by nerves in the opening 20 minutes.

"You could feel it's a big game because there's a lot at stake," he added.

"You saw that, especially in the beginning when our passing and decision-making on the ball wasn't what it usually is. But PSV are a quality side."