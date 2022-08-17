Close menu

Thilo Kehrer: West Ham sign Germany defender from Paris St-Germain

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Thilo Kehrer
Thilo Kehrer has been a regular starter for Germany under manager Hansi Flick

West Ham have signed Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract.

Kehrer, 25, has made 128 appearances in four years at PSG since joining for £33m from Schalke.

He has 22 international caps and regularly started for Germany during the past year.

"This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League," said Kehrer, who has joined for a reported £10.1m.external-link

"I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham."

Kehrer, who has the option of a further two years on his contract, played 34 times for the French champions last season.

He won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and started their Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich in 2020.

"He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

West Ham are also in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence this season alongside Kurt Zouma.

Kehrer is West Ham's sixth summer signing after winger Maxwel Cornet, striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by manuptheroad, today at 14:12

    Moyes & brady & the whole board are just in it for the money! West Ham have the best young centre backs around, Johnson, Baptiste and the other kid that played in the Europa lg game against dinamo! But because they are Englishmen of colour and they aren’t going to get cut like they do with players owned by their associates in the french, Portuguese, Spanishetc speaking lgs, our young players r out

  • Comment posted by mike d, today at 14:00

    Considering how much west ham spent on Haller, Anderson,Vlasvic and others £10 not much of a risk

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:56

    £10M for a 25 year old German international defender?!?!

    He’ll need a few months to settle in, but crooks, talk about a bargain.

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 13:56

    Another helping hand in getting Hengrrlun to win the WC!!!
    NOT

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 14:03

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      Ya whaaa???

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:55

    From last season's French champions to last season's official English champions

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 13:55

    If Rice and Bowen got injured at the same time, I think most teams would take this lot apart

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 14:04

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      Then you don’t know much about football

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 13:53

    I know it's just the French league, but another actual winner coming into the ranks, players like this lift the squad because someone who has won silverware is playing with them. It's not just about the money or covering, this is a solid signing for us.

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 13:53

    cheap considering PSG paid £33m, he's now 25, regular Germany starter and played nearly all PSG's games. Last year of contract but still something must be off.

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 13:50

    How good is he at kicking cats?

    • Reply posted by Death of football , today at 13:58

      Death of football replied:
      Well, he'll be partnering with the monster who does do that. I'm sure he'll so him a thing or two. Unbelievable West Ham didn't get rid of that animal abuser.

  • Comment posted by Albert Watch, today at 13:49

    Can he do it at Stoke on wintry night next season in the Championship?

    • Reply posted by philip bevan, today at 13:56

      philip bevan replied:
      Prat

  • Comment posted by stranraer1616, today at 13:48

    here we go with all the silly anti West Ham talk , why dont fans stick to their own clubs rather than looking for wind ups ?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:00

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      All I'm seeing is West Ham fans talking about Harry Maguire, to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Cardinal Woozy, today at 13:46

    Don't mind me, I'm just waiting for Margaret

    • Reply posted by Death of football , today at 13:59

      Death of football replied:
      Ah Margaret! Don't think she's back from visiting the swamp

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 13:46

    I don't believe any of this transfer news on here until it's on the west ham site, which it is, so 'willkommen!'

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:42

    Good signing for whatever club he turns up at in 24 hours time.😆

    • Reply posted by Ralph the King, today at 13:47

      Ralph the King replied:
      please don't

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 13:40

    Lucky for West Ham, Man Utd are keeping them off the bottom of the table.

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 13:47

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      I wouldn't take much notice after two games & one of those against City. United though look a train wreck.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 13:39

    Imagine being a West Ham fan and getting excited by this

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 13:48

      Gervaise Brook-Hampster replied:
      Imagine NOT being a West Ham fan and getting excited by this to come on HYS, Yeah!

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 13:39

    Sounds like West Ham have got a bargain. 10 million for a world class defender, crazy!

    • Reply posted by OldRedDave, today at 13:44

      OldRedDave replied:
      Yeah, that’s why PSG let him go so cheap .. ‘cos he’s world class !! 🤭

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 13:38

    Makes no odds! They are going down thankfully

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 13:44

      Steve replied:
      Don’t be ridiculous

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 13:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 13:36

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      Madness I know. A nothing story for the fan boys.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 13:32

    We will still struggle to be top 10 this year

    • Reply posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 13:51

      Gervaise Brook-Hampster replied:
      It's even more difficult with so many London derbies, they tend to throw form out of the window, even for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Spurs.

