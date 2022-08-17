Last updated on .From the section Coventry

The pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena was used for rugby sevens during the Commonwealth Games

West Midlands mayor Andy Street says "a solution" to allow Coventry City to return to play at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been found.

Coventry have been unable to play a home match so far this season with the pitch deemed unsafe for use.

Street says he has helped City and landlords, Wasps, resolve the issue, but details have not yet been shared.

"I hope that Championship football can resume at the CBS as quickly as possible," Street said in a statement.

"A number of conversations have taken place and I am pleased to confirm that progress has been made. Coventry City and Wasps appear to have found a solution for this season.

"As mayor, I've always been willing to try to play my part in helping to step in and resolve disputes across our region."

Neither Coventry City, nor Premiership rugby club Wasps have commented on Street's claims of a solution being found.

On Monday, Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy urged the rugby club to lay a new pitch as soon as possible.

Saturday's Championship match against Huddersfield is Coventry's latest fixture to be affected, with the possibility of the match being switched to their opponent's John Smith's Stadium being explored.

Analysis

Simon Gilbert, BBC CWR political reporter

Coventry City and Wasps have had a fractious relationship for years.

Lengthy legal battles over the ownership of the stadium led to Coventry City leaving the arena in 2019 to play in Birmingham.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street was the man who mediated to bring the Sky Blues back to Coventry in 2021.

He was also installed as the man responsible for "dispute resolution" as part of that agreement.

It appears he's successfully mediated once again - for now. But the football club has stated they plan to pursue landlords Wasps for lost income as a result of their postponed fixtures. Street's work might not be done just yet.