Lincoln City captain Tom Hopper scored the opener against Oxford United

Boss Mark Kennedy says holding on to beat Oxford United 2-1 showed his side has begun to shake the mentality of being "little old Lincoln".

Tuesday's win away from home was the Imps' first League One triumph under 46-year-old Kennedy, who took charge in the summer.

They had drawn the first three league matches of the campaign before that.

"Everyone thinks they are just going to run over us, that's not going to happen any more," Kennedy said.

"We are saying to them we can be a team that can run over people.

"One thing we have spoken about is that we have to change the mentality of 'little old Lincoln'."

Kennedy, whose first win in charge of the club was a 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round victory against Doncaster Rovers earlier in the month, said he was pleased with how his players held on earn their first three points of the campaign, after going 2-0 up before the break.

"I thought we showed two really important sides to us," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"From a footballing perspective, I thought we were awesome in the first half. We played some really good football and thought we deserved to go in 2-0 up.

"In the second half we showed a grit and determination. We saw young men being leaders on the pitch.

"I'm really pleased with two sides of the game, in and out of possession."