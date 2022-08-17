Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson was appointed Wrexham manager in July 2021 following the departure of Dean Keates.

Manager Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham's players to "up the ante" following their first defeat of the National League season.

Wrexham conceded what Parkinson described as "two avoidable goals" in the 2-0 loss at Chesterfield.

Parkinson's side next face Maidstone at home this weekend and the manager expects a response.

"We need to come out on Saturday, roll our sleeves up and play like a real team at home," Parkinson said.

"When you lose a game you've got to respond and I'm looking for that response at the weekend."

Jeff King and Ollie Banks' first-half goals secured victory for Chesterfield, which saw them move up to second in the table after three games.

"The lads ran and they tried but I just think we've got to up the ante in terms of the demands on ourselves to produce better crossing, better final ball and better shooting," Parkinson added.

"There were times last year where a set-play might get us back into it and then it lifts the confidence.

"I didn't really feel we went in the box with that real commitment to go and get a goal.

"Their defenders were more resolute, their keeper was more resolute and at the other end they created more than we did and we've got to look at that."

Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney was watching at Chesterfield and he and fellow owner Ryan Reynolds have backed the club's summer player recruitment as they bid for promotion to League Two.

Parkinson acknowledges there is expectancy on Wrexham to deliver this season, having lost in the play-offs last year.

"We know that and we know how to carry it and we just need to focus on what we need to do," Parkinson said.

"But Chesterfield are a big club themselves and everyone's talking about them this season and they've got expectancy on them."