All 72 teams in the EFL have been wearing 'Together' badges on their shirt sleeves since the start of the season

The English Football League has launched a new campaign to help clubs better represent their communities.

'Together' forms part of the EFL's equality, diversity and inclusivity strategy over the next five years.

Targets include ensuring the sport's workforce is representative, improving the diversity of its supporters and challenging discrimination in the stands and online.

The aim is to give "everyone the same opportunity" to succeed, the EFL said.

"While football has made strides, it continues to face challenges that are reflected across society," said David McArdle, the EFL's head of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"With over 20 million attending EFL matches each season and millions more watching around the world, the league will use its platform to challenge unwelcome behaviours and promote inclusive practices, to help drive change on the pitch, in club offices, in the stands and within the communities which clubs call home."

In January the EFL outlined its intention to tackle the growth of "unacceptable" anti-social behaviour in the game, with a threat of increased police action and a strong 'stay away' message.

It came after last season was marred by regular accounts of offensive chants, pitch invasions, fans throwing objects and abuse on social media.

Teams have been wearing new badges on their shirt sleeves featuring the word 'together' since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, which will continue throughout the season.