Entrepreneur Shahid Azeem (right) is chairman of Aldershot Town

Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem said the club are "hanging their heads in shame" following disorder by their supporters during their away victory at Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

Stewards reported fans verbally abusing home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, while damage was reported to the stadium.

Aldershot have apologised to Ashmore and said they will cover repair costs.

The Shots secured their first win of the National League season with the 2-1 win over Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

"We are having to hang our head in shame thanks to a minority in the away end that embarrassed our club with their mindless, destructive behaviour," Azeem said. external-link .

"I was also informed by Boreham Wood stewards that a number of Aldershot supporters were goading, being abusive and making remarks to Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

"I saw myself all along the back of goal where all the perimeters boards have been broken and smashed, including the safety gate which was pulled off its hinges."

Aldershot said funds needed to pay for the cost of the damage will "ultimately take funds away" from the first-team budget.

Repairs had to be made quickly as Meadow Park is also used by Arsenal's women's team and the Arsenal development squad.