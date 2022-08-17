Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

White played in all six of England's Euro 2022 matches and scored two goals

England striker Ellen White will miss Manchester City's match against Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.

City travel to Madrid to face the Kazakh side on Thursday, but manager Gareth Taylor said White would not travel with the squad.

Taylor added the 33-year-old Euro 2022 winner has been given "extended time away due to personal reasons".

City's other Lionesses team members could be involved.

Along with White, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, defenders Alex Greenwood and Demi Stokes, midfielder Keira Walsh and forwards Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp were all part of the England squad crowned European champions this summer.

Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time that handed Sarina Wiegman's side their 2-1 victory against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

"I'm really super proud of all of the girls," said Taylor. "It's a word that's been used a lot, whether it be privately with the players or socially."

Taylor added he was happy the Lionesses contingent are ready for the new campaign.

"I think sometimes the issue you can have is giving them too long off, is deconditioning," he said. "I think they'll still be in a pretty good condition."

Defender and club captain Steph Houghton, who has not played since January because of an Achilles injury and was left out of England's 23-player squad for the Euros, has made her return to the side in behind-closed-doors friendlies.

"[Houghton] is a big player for us on and off the pitch," said Taylor. "The leadership she brings is second to none, which has been proven here at the club and on the international scene."

City finished third in the Women's Super League last season, and if they beat Tomiris-Turan they will face either Sturm Graz or Real Madrid on Sunday for a place in the second qualifying round.