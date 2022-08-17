Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

James Wilson's red card changed the game in Charlton's favour

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his side's 5-1 defeat by Charlton Athletic was "painful to watch".

The loss was the second-heaviest since he became Pilgrims boss - their 5-0 loss to Milton Keynes Dons on the final day of last season is the only time Schumacher's side have lost by more.

Argyle were 1-0 down when James Wilson was sent off for deliberate handball, and were 3-0 behind at half time.

"It was one we want to forget quick," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"I didn't feel we started the game well enough, we gave Charlton the upper hand," he added.

"We were really, really sloppy three times in our own half and got punished by a good team, so a tough one to swallow."

The Pilgrims have begun the season with two wins and two defeats, leaving them 12th in League One.

But Schumacher, who made three changes at half time and a fourth nine minutes into the second period, says he was pleased with his side's application on the field.

"I didn't think we gave in as a team, we definitely didn't. The lads worked hard and gave it everything they've got and scored a good goal which is pleasing," he added.

"I'll never question the players' character. They're a brilliant group and they give us everything that they've got, so sometimes we fall short because of what we've got.

"We can't start games like that, can't make mistakes, can't give the ball away in your own half and you've got to do better when you get an opportunity in front of their goal to make the most of your chances."