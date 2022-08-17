Robbie Stockdale's Rochdale are the only side in League Two without a point after four games

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale says he understands fan frustration around his side's poor start to the season.

Dale's loss to Stevenage on Tuesday was their fourth League Two defeat from four games this season, with their only win coming against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on 9 August.

Carl Piergianni scored the only goal as Rochdale slipped to another defeat.

"We should be sat on a few points. But we're not, so I get it. But it's a brand new team," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "The overriding message is, try and stick with the players, that's the most important thing because we have got some players in there that need the help."

Rochdale have so far been beaten by Crewe on the opening day and also lost to Gillingham and Grimsby, with all their defeats this term coming by a one-goal margin.

Stockdale's side have also scored just one goal in four league games this term and are bottom of League Two, the only side without a point in the division.

"There are a lot of positives," Stockdale added.

"I know it doesn't look like that now, but there are. The biggest thing from me to the players is they have got to believe in themselves and I'll make sure I put that belief into them.

"For the majority of the game against Grimsby and the second half against Stevenage, we were all right, and that's the message from me. We've got to keep believing in the things we're doing because that's how it will turn.

"If we come away from that, that's when there's muddled messages. It's not an easy job."