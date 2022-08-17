Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Strawbridge captained Guernsey in his final home game for the club against Bedfont Sports in April

Long-serving Guernsey FC defender Tom Strawbridge has retired from playing for the club.

The 33-year-old centre-back has played for the club since it was formed in 2011, making 140 appearances and scoring on four occasions.

He had a break from the Green Lions some years ago to play locally for Rovers before returning in 2019-20.

Strawbridge made 18 appearances for Guernsey FC in Isthmian League South central last season.

"Last season showed me that my body is starting to give up with the amount of miles I have on the clock," Strawbridge told the club website.

"I'm very proud to have played for the club from the very start and those early successful days will always be incredibly fond memories.

"It's not been without it's challenges and disappointments, but I have made many lifetime friendships and am so grateful to the club, fellow players, both past and present, all staff, board members and of course supporters for putting up with me over the years."