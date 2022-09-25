Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal's penalty was his third goal in the league this season

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side's defence has set the foundations for their good start to the season.

Andrew Neal's penalty in second-half stoppage time saw the White Tigers beat Gosport Borough 1-0.

Unbeaten Truro have conceded just five goals in eight games and have yet to let in more than one goal in a match as they moved up to second place in Southern League Premier Division South.

"Clean sheets are critical at any level of football," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"You've always got a chance at 0-0 and that proved to be the case, and it was a really good clean sheet, so that's excellent."

Neal's goal was his first since a brace in a 4-0 win over Dorchester Town in the second game of the season.

"It wasn't enjoyable to watch, we haven't had a game for 10 days and I don't think that did us any favours," Wotton added.

"We were a bit lethargic and a bit sluggish, but having said that we should have been 2-0 up at half-time with two clear chances.

"In the second half Gosport had all the territory and umpteen corners and putting things in our box, but we defended really well, resolute and put our bodies on the line.

"Our goalkeeper hasn't had a save to make, so all in all if I'm being brutally honest, I think 0-0 was a fair result but we've managed to nick it at the end with a penalty."