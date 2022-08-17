Rangers won the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time last season

Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Ferencvaros v Rangers Venue: Katerini Municipal Stadium, Katerini, Greece Date: Thursday, 18 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says manager Malky Thomson, ahead of their first-ever European tie.

The Scottish champions are in Greece to take on Hungary's Ferencvaros in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

The winner will face hosts PAOK or Wales' Swansea on Sunday.

"The opposition we are facing have more Champions League experience but we are confident," said Thomson.

"Ferencvaros have lots of international players. They had great form last season - we know what they will bring and we will have a game-plan.

"It would be monumental if we progress. There is a lot of excitement - some players have Champions League experience and some don't, but we are looking forward to the challenge."

While Glasgow City host their own four-team mini-tournament involving Roma, Paris FC and Sevette this week, Rangers have travelled to Katerini in Greece where temperatures are due to reach 36C on match day, although the visitors are hopeful it will be cooler by kick-off at 21:30 local time.

Thomson has talked up Rangers' "one-club" mentality and knows it would be a mouth-watering prospect to have both the women's and men's sides reaching the group stages in the same season.

"The heat will be a challenge but it's the same for both teams," said Thomson, who has been head coach in charge since 2020. "Since we have come out, we have a plan for training in this climate and our staff are preparing the players.

"The girls want to do well for the fans but also for Rangers as a whole. Everyone wants to do their best for the club and work for each other."

'We are aware of the expectations'

Jenny Danielsson (right) has only been at Rangers for a few weeks after starring for Finland at Euro 2022

Should Rangers progress from their four-team tournament, they will face a two-legged tie in round two where a group-stage place will be at stake.

For recent signing Jenny Danielsson, despite starring for Finland in this summer's European Championships and having played in the top flight in Sweden, Thursday will be the 27-year-old's first taste of Champions League football.

"We have self-belief and are excited for the challenge," said the former AIK midfielder. "The Champions League is one of the only competitions I have never played in before so I am looking forward to it.

"We understand how important this opportunity is. There is pressure but everyone wants to take on the challenge and we are aware of the expectations.

"We need to stay composed and not get frustrated if the start of the game is difficult. We must remain patient and take our chances when they come."