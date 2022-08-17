Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Marc Cucurella clashed with Cristian Romero during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella says he will never cut his long hair - even though it played a role in Tottenham's late equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The wing-back was pulled down by his hair by Spurs defender Cristian Romero in the latter stages of their Premier League meeting.

No action was taken after a VAR check, and Harry Kane headed in seconds later to earn a 2-2 draw.

But Cucurella said: "I'll never get my hair cut. This is my style."

He continued: "Before the game, I spoke with him [Romero] and maybe it's a fight on the pitch. I have no problem with him. It's just one action in the game but maybe it was important because it changed the final result."

Signed from Brighton in a deal worth more than £60m, Cucurella has been handed a six-year contract and says such a long deal will benefit him on the pitch.

The 24-year-old said: "Well I think maybe it's a long time, but maybe that will allow me to play my best football at the club.

"It's good because I'm not pressured, in my mind, it's not like it's a six-month deal or something; there's a chance to play for the team and enjoy my football.

"Of course, a contract is only paper, but I've come here to stay for many more years."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tracked Cucurella since the player's early days in Barcelona's academy.

"I'm surprised and I was very happy, he said he saw me when I was playing in Barcelona academy," said Cucurella.

"I'm very surprised he's a big fan. He told me I need to work hard now and that he's very happy to have me here. Chelsea have given me this opportunity and I need to work hard to meet that.

"This is a big responsibility for me, but I'm happy because [owner] Todd Boehly and the gaffer have shown a lot of interest and faith in me."