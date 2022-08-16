Close menu

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments383

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United.

News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg reportexternal-link that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Timesexternal-link.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

United, 20-time English champions, are bottom of the Premier League after losing both their opening games of the season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The woeful start has intensified criticism of the Glazers and their perceived lack of investment in the team.

This summer has seen new signings fail to materialise, including a fruitless pursuit of Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, while superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford.

The club has struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and has not won a trophy since 2017.

There have been multiple protests against the Glazers' ownership in recent years, including one in May 2021 which caused the Red Devils' home league match against Liverpool to be postponed.

United fans are planning another protest against the American family during their latest meeting with their Anfield rivals on Monday at Old Trafford.

Lancashire-born Ratcliffe, the majority shareholder of chemical group Ineos, is a boyhood fan of the club. He also owns French side Nice, Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, while Ineos has a partnership with the Mercedes F1 team.

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent," the spokesperson added. "Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset."

Earlier on Wednesday, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said he was joking after tweeting he was going to buy United.

Musk, 51, is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes, while Ratcliffe is worth an estimated $16.3bn (£13.5bn).

In May, Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

At the time, Ratcliffe told BBC Sport he was still a Manchester United fan and the reason he was not bidding for the Red Devils is because they were not for sale.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

391 comments

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 21:06

    If I was a billionaire I'd do what the Hollywood stars did and buy a club like they did and build it up from a lower league. Then you'd be really making a lot of real fans happy.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:16

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Financially dope a small club until you got bored? Sure you would.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:04

    buying Man UTD is like buying a Bonnie Tyler satnav....
    He'll try and turn it around, and every now and then it'll fall apart...

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, today at 21:25

      View from the armchair replied:
      Man utd is a licence to print money. Massive income from rights and merchandise, peanuts of which is reinvested badly.

  • Comment posted by thenasman, today at 21:03

    Money isn’t the problem.
    It’s the muppets buying the wrong players

    • Reply posted by emulus, today at 21:15

      emulus replied:
      The money is the problem in that the Glazers aren't spending their own money, like Abromovich did with Chelsea. They use the revenue that the club brings in and bank loans. They haven't spent a single dollar of their own money on the club but they have continued to take massive dividends every year from the club for their own pockets. As long as United brings in the revenue, they will keep it

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 21:02

    'Struggled since 2017' - No, what you'll actually find I they've turned into a normal club like nearly everyone else. I thoroughly enjoy watching glory-hunting Man U fans experience what everyone else has experienced.

    • Reply posted by WhyAlwaysMe, today at 21:05

      WhyAlwaysMe replied:
      Surely if your claim is correct that all their fans are glory hunters surely they would be Man City or Liverpool fans now? Seems your just bitter because Manchester United owned the Premier League for almost 2 decades

  • Comment posted by StellaArtois Sr, today at 21:18

    I think Mike Ashley should buy them. A perfect partnership.

    • Reply posted by Kermit not the frog but one of the many others, today at 21:55

      Kermit not the frog but one of the many others replied:
      Indeed, a match made in heaven

  • Comment posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 21:16

    Ratcliffe Out!

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 21:40

      Bella boy replied:
      Bonnie Tyler in 😂

  • Comment posted by Jacks, today at 21:12

    As Alan Sugar said - to make a small fortune, use a large fortune to buy a football club,

    • Reply posted by E6toSE3, today at 21:20

      E6toSE3 replied:
      He's far richer than Sugar. Probably won't play the asset strip model of taking out a load and getting the club to pay the interes on that loan. Probably good news for United fans and not so good those of us who don't like ManU

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 21:18

    Problem is not money related.
    The problem is recruitment.
    Man U has never suffered from a lack of money since Sky Sports have run the game.
    They’ll still over spend on the wrong players

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 21:46

      coen replied:
      its all money related. this 'business' has been bought by a family that wants to earn money. They have an American view on what sport is, what it means to the public (supporters) and very much how to merchandise the club (earnings). They aren't that concerned if they win trophies or not; they aren't real fans. However the reaction between marketing/winning is real, they do understand that

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 21:07

    Q. Whats the quickest way to become a millionaire?
    A. Be a billionaire and buy Man U!

    • Reply posted by Lorimer, today at 21:09

      Lorimer replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Cynical Sid, today at 21:25

    The problem at Man Utd is quite simple.

    All the current players have the same attitude as the owners, only interested in the money.

    Really don’t care as long as the pay cheque comes in!

  • Comment posted by thepoet, today at 21:01

    The glazers have spent a lot of money in transfer market.
    Why do MU fans always complaining that no investment in the team. Just look at your net spent.

    • Reply posted by Darren, today at 21:05

      Darren replied:
      They haven't put a single penny into the club. They've taken over a billion quid out of the club.

  • Comment posted by My Face , today at 21:26

    Spent over 1 Billion £ in the transfer market over last few years and still complaining about lack of investment in players. Here's an idea, why don't the scouting team do their job and develop young talent like the majority of good teams do instead of trying to keep up with the top teams. Acting like spoilt brats because we are not the top dogs any more.

    • Reply posted by Pyrrho, today at 22:00

      Pyrrho replied:
      Scouting team at Man U?

  • Comment posted by Realist_fan, today at 21:10

    This isn't even off the ground yet and you can see fans of other clubs scrambling to try and shoot it down. You can smell the disappointment that the Glazers time might be coming to an end. With the right owners this sleeping giant will wake up again. Enjoy this season with Utd at rock bottom whilst it lasts

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 21:22

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      The reality is that desperate man u fans want to blame someone. Can't blame the players or the manager, it must be someone else, someone who is bringing the otherwise great team down. So blame the Glazers. Blame last season's top scorer. Blame blame blame.

      Fact is that man u is rotten top to bottom - and that includes the fans. Remember when you chanted attack attack attack? Clueless.

  • Comment posted by myOpinion, today at 20:57

    Glazers won’t sell whilst they can run it dry

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 21:25

      brackensmammy replied:
      They've spent more on players and wages than anyone else in football post Ferguson. Did that go over your head??

  • Comment posted by TheQuietSultana, today at 21:17

    I would be surprised given the BBC's very shady and disturbing history if they
    really want Jim to fix anything !!

    • Reply posted by WhyAlwaysMe, today at 21:26

      WhyAlwaysMe replied:
      Not sure what the BBC have to do with this they are just simply reporting that someone wants to make a offer to buy a stake in Man Utd

  • Comment posted by razzawolf, today at 21:18

    Just another day, lots of United news, mainly negative. The media must keep them Number 1 in the spotlight and try for something positive

  • Comment posted by maineroad8, today at 21:38

    This is worrying. Ratcliffe has the nous and the cash to restructure or demolish and rebuild. IF he's allowed to take full control Utd will be 3-4 seasons away from top again. I want a five/ six way battle for the league, competition is everything to any sport... but I have really enjoyed Utd being woefully inept. Can't we keep the Glazers for just a wee bit longer? Please.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 21:19

    British ex billionaire loses all his money failing to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

    • Reply posted by deadlinesman, today at 21:37

      deadlinesman replied:
      Why would he lose money? United make more than most of the other clubs combined.

  • Comment posted by ROSSI, today at 21:42

    The Glazers are not selling a minority stake because they’re being nice. IMO they need the cash but still want to keep control.

    Ratcliffe should make them squirm, and hold off making any investment until they cut him a great deal.

    He may not be a saviour, but the dude has put his money where his mouth is on a few occasions when it comes to British brands, and Man U is a British brand.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 21:47

      TheMassDebator replied:
      You're talking as if Ratcliffe would be the only interested party if a minority stake in Utd did become available.

  • Comment posted by Dave lewins , today at 21:32

    Pogba, Sanchez,Maguire,Sancho,Di Maria, all big buys can hardly blame owners as they dont pick guys to buy do they

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport