Scott Allan played 23 games for Hibs last season before being released

Former Hibernian and Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has ended his summer of uncertainty by signing a two-year deal with Arbroath.

Allan, 30, this week told BBC Scotland he was "the free agent with an asterisk next to my name".

Without a club for the first time in 14 years, he feared his heart condition was making teams reluctant to sign him.

But Allan, who also has type-1 diabetes, has now joined Dick Campbell's Championship side.

He previously had a short loan spell under Campbell at Forfar Athletic in 2010 before joining West Bromwich Albion.

Allan ended last season with Hibs, having played 129 games and scored 17 times across three spells with the Easter Road club.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes the signing will "capture the imagination of our supporters and show a real sign of intent as a club".

The midfielder said: "I'm delighted to be back working with the gaffer. At this stage when I just want to be back enjoying my football he's the man I want to be working with."