Matheus Nunes: Wolves sign Portugal midfielder for club record £38m fee

From the section Wolves

Matheus Nunes
Nunes made 101 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, scoring eight times

Wolves have signed Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes for a a club record €45m (£38m) fee.

Nunes has been on the radar of many leading clubs in Europe throughout the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has moved to Molineux on a five-year contract.

Nunes has eight caps for Portugal and is expected to be part of their squad for this year's World Cup.

More to follow.

