Close menu

Casemiro: Manchester United make an approach to sign Real Madrid midfielder

By Guillem Balague & Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments268

Casemiro lifts the Super Cup with Real Madrid
Casemiro won the Uefa Super Cup with Real Madrid earlier this month

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Real Madrid's Brazil midfielder Casemiro in a deal that would be worth about £60m.

The 30-year-old would become one of the club's top earners if he decided to join the side currently bottom of the Premier League after two matches.

After talks to sign Juventus' Adrien Rabiot collapsed over the player's demands, United have turned their attention to Casemiro as they look to address weaknesses in Erik ten Hag's midfield.

Casemiro has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.

Although Casemiro has a contract that runs to 2025, Real are mindful of the scale of United's offer of a contract that could extend to 2027 once the option of an additional season is added on. They would not stand in his way if he decided to accept.

He would arrive at United on a big salary in keeping with his status as one of 30 players nominated for this year's Ballon D'Or, even if his place at Real is under threat from new arrival Aurelien Tchouameni.

One of the best defensive midfield players in the world, Casemiro has been effective in a team that drops deep when it does not have possession, which Real tend to do with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their team.

Casemiro's impact can be seen by looking at Opta statistics to compare his figures against those of other central midfielders in La Liga last season.

The Brazil international ranked top for successful blocks, placed second for tackles made, behind Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, and also came third overall for possession won. Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino was first and Busquets runner-up in that latter category.

He also contributed to Real's attacks, ranking fifth for forward passes and joint-sixth for shots among the league's central midfielders.

Casemiro spent a season away from the Bernabeu on loan at Portuguese side Porto in 2014-15 but returned to Spain the following season after Real activated his buy-back clause.

He has made 222 appearances for the Spanish giants and scored 24 goals.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

269 comments

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 11:53

    Man U to move for Barcelona's 32 year old Bosnian midfielder. Club officials deny they are just Pjanic buying.

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 12:00

      OM245 replied:
      Thanks for providing the GGMU fanbase a bit of light hearted comedy during these troubling times

  • Comment posted by Cyrus, today at 11:56

    £60m for a player 31yo in February on £400k-a-week with a 4+1 year contract (£80m wage commitment).

    Just throw money at it, United never learn do they?

    • Reply posted by jacisam, today at 12:15

      jacisam replied:
      One of Man Utd's (many) problems is that they seem to think signing players like this will be an instant fix. As you say throwing money at a 31 yo is nothing more than a temporary hole plugging exercise. A high quality player no doubt but they can't afford 9/10 more of these. Old news but they just need to accept they're not at the elite level any more and commit to a proper re-build.

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 11:52

    Thank god, another HYS on Man U...... Haven't seen one for maybe half an hour - I was getting worried

    • Reply posted by Mark S, today at 11:55

      Mark S replied:
      Easy target though Andy

  • Comment posted by watto, today at 11:55

    I think there is a hat. In the hat are placed many many names of footballers on pieces of paper. Then a MUFC representative puts their hand in, selects a piece of paper and lo! a new transfer target.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 12:03

      Harry Stottle replied:
      Nope

      That's what Senor Stone and Willy Bawbag did to get a name for the latest Person Disunited article drafted.

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 11:53

    Would he really go from the Champions of Europe to a relagation scrap?

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 12:01

      OM245 replied:
      If someone was willing to double your wage, and you're at the end of your career, it'd be a tempting offer

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 11:56

    Another hour, another player linked. Let the circus continue!

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 12:18

      Underground replied:
      The show must go on (well, the nightmare must go on)!!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 11:58

    The writers of Coronation Street must be scratching their heads to try and compete with the soap opera that's going on at Old Trafford at the moment.
    GGMU? As Jim Royle would say: My a***!

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 12:14

      Underground replied:
      Correct.

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 12:02

    Another player coming for his pension.
    Oh dear.

    • Reply posted by johnb, today at 12:11

      johnb replied:
      Well you can’t get out to China these days. Great to see United taking on that mantle

  • Comment posted by Gary Banana Man City Fan, today at 11:58

    Man Utd may be bottom of the PL, however they are certainly top of the league for making me laugh on a daily basis!!! Please don't stop, watching Gary Neville crying on Sky week in week out is better than any reality TV show by miles!!!

    • Reply posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 12:15

      ipsa scientia potestas est replied:
      Gary Neville's punditry is about as good as his club management skills.

  • Comment posted by ABU Hamster, today at 12:12

    Casemiro was approached for comment but his agent informed us he was still too busy laughing.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:03

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Another day, another player linked to Man Utd, another false story.

  • Comment posted by MikeB, today at 12:10

    United's transfer policy is throw shi* at the wall and see what sticks. Farcical

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:04

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Exactly, just keep throwing fishing lines into the water and hope something is pulled up.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 12:05

    The amount of money Man U spend is astonishing

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 12:11

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      Yet they were some of the first to try and ban Newcastle from having huge sponsorship deals! Hypocrisy!

  • Comment posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 11:54

    Another player who's over the hill soon and they will over pay for , United's recruitment strategy is embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 12:20

      Underground replied:
      Utter embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by SSK, today at 12:03

    Another one comes to retirement home… it seems agents of all soon to retire players have a hotline to Man Utd’s director’s office..

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 12:13

      Underground replied:
      Absolutely correct. The ageing of fragmented Penchester Divided.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 12:07

    ManU are really dredging the depth with their transfer policy.... get someone, anyone will do...

  • Comment posted by anderton46, today at 12:06

    This is a luxury signing they can't afford. They need to reinvest wisely not make huge money signings and pay people over the odds wages. This is the short sightedness all over again. RIP

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:11

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      They seem to just want a big name, regardless of whether or not they will be a good fit at the club. Crazy transfer policy and worst thing is they haven't learnt a thing from the past. Thanks to the Glazers the name Manchester United is now garbage

  • Comment posted by sasquatch, today at 12:03

    Casemiero is world class elite. Why the hell would he join bunch of lazy second raters. Yo Cas, you can play with mac Fred and in front of the slowest centre half since Richard Dunne and a centre back shorter than you...sounds appealing...and oh...no champs league

    • Reply posted by Fizzoid, today at 12:37

      Fizzoid replied:
      His best years are behind him, but he could still easily get CL football somewhere, so isn't going to Man U unless it's purely for money

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 11:57

    Dad's Army, just not as good at defending as Captain Manwaring. As Corporal Jones would say though, "they don't like it up 'em" and that happens every week at the moment.

  • Comment posted by AshtonBoy, today at 12:06

    The MU Supporters Trust this morning (referring to possible Ratcliffe take over): 'Any prospective new owner has to be ... willing to invest to restore United to former glories, and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side'

    So it's ok for Utd to have a rich owner come in and throw money at it, but not City?

    Two-faced hypocrites.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 12:07

      TheMiller replied:
      No club in the history of sport has spent more than Man U over the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 11:57

    Another leak from Man Utd to pretend they're active in the transfer market. No one in their right mind is coming to this has-been joke club.

    • Reply posted by Brown, today at 12:28

      Brown replied:
      You mean the club that has the most matches still shown on TV? The 3rd most valuable club in the entire world? The 5th richest club in the world? Missed 1 season of Europe in the last 20 years??? Yeah total has-been

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport