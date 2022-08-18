Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness in action against England s at Euro 2022

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer Rachel Furness has revealed that she is to step away from international football "for the foreseeable future".

The Liverpool midfielder has cored 38 goals in 85 appearances and was part of the NI squad which took part in this summer's Euro 2022 finals in England.

Furness has emphasised that she is not retiring from the international game.

"It's a decision I've found incredibly hard, but one I feel is right," said Furness on her Twitter account.

Northern Ireland face away trips to Luxembourg and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers on 2 and 6 September, with the squad for that double-header scheduled to be announced on Friday.

"I have informed the Irish Football Association that I am making myself unavailable for selection for the upcoming games and training camps for the foreseeable future, due to personal reasons," she explained.

"I'd like to put on record that I am not retiring from international football and I hope to make myself available again in the future. I wish the girls all the best."

Furness scored some crucial goals to help Northern Ireland reach their first ever major tournament finals and ultimately overtook men's record scorer David Healy's benchmark of 36 international goals.

She was named as BBC Northern Ireland's Sports Personality of the Year last December.