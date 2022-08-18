Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lina Hurtig was part of the Sweden squad at Euro 2022

Arsenal have signed Sweden striker Lina Hurtig from Juventus.

The 26-year-old forward moves to the Women's Super League having won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles during her time in Italy.

She has scored 19 goals in 58 international matches and was part of the Sweden squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

Hurtig said: "It feels so great - I'm very happy to be here. I've always, always wanted to play in England."

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall told the Arsenal website external-link : "Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game. She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward."

Arsenal begin their 2022-23 WSL campaign on Sunday, 11 September away to Manchester City.